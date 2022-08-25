CLEVELAND (WJW) – Jacoby Brissett will start Saturday when the Cleveland Browns host the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy stadium.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski made the announcement at a press conference. The Bears have said former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will be their starter.

It will be Brissett’s first start in the preseason. Deshaun Watson opened the first preseason game. Joshua Dobbs started last week’s preseason game.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said this week that Brissett is often still on the field after practice.

“You can never know too much of something,” Brissett said in an interview about the work.

“He is a worker,” Van Pelt said as one of the reasons he had the respect of other players.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.