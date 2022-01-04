Ja Morant scores 26 as Grizzlies beat Cavs

Memphis Grizzlies’ Steven Adams, center, grabs a rebound ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers’ Lamar Stevens and Jarrett Allen in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ja Morant scored six of his 26 points in the final 30 seconds, including the go-ahead hoop, allowing the Memphis Grizzlies to extend their winning streak to six with a 110-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Morant gave Memphis a 106-104 lead with a double-pump short jumper, then stripped the ball from Brandon Goodwin and scored on Cleveland’s subsequent possession with 22 seconds remaining.

Battled until the very end. #LetEmKnow — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 5, 2022

Darius Garland collected 27 points and 10 assists in his return to Cleveland’s lineup after missing four games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The @cavs had 3 players finish with a double-double tonight for the 4th time this season…@dariusgarland22 (27 PTS, 10 REB)@_bigjayy_ (22 PTS, 12 REB, 3 BLK)@kevinlove (18 PTS, 10 REB)



And @evanmobley had a near double-double with 17 PTS, 8 REB and 2 BLK — Cavs Notes (@CavsNotes) January 5, 2022