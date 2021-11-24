J.J. Watt reportedly offers to pay for funerals of Wisconsin parade victims

J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals walks the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (WJW)– Wisconsin native and Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has offered to pay the funeral expenses for the six people killed at the Christmas parade, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was charged with homicide after driving his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas parade. More than 60 people were injured and the youngest killed was an 8-year-old boy.

Watt, who helped raised millions in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey while with the Houston Texans, is now aiding his hometown.

Just now seeing what happened at the holiday parade back home in Waukesha tonight.



Horrific images.



Truly hoping everyone is going to be ok and those not involved are now safe.



Thankful to everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 22, 2021

