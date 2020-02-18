J.B. Bickerstaff to take over for John Beilein as Cavs head coach: reports

Head coach J. B. Bickerstaff of the Memphis Grizzlies works the sidelines while playing the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on December 10, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cavaliers assistant coach J.B. Bickerstaff is expected to step into the main role, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

It will be the third time Bickerstaff has taken over in-season as an NBA head coach. The first two occasions came with Houston and Memphis. Worjnarowski said the promotion with the Cavs is full-time, not on an interim basis.

John Beilein and the Cavs will officially part ways by Wednesday, according to The Athletic. Discussions on his contract settlement are still in the works.

Beilein, the 67-year-old former Michigan coach, signed a five-year deal with Cleveland in May. At the time, it was thought he would be suited to shape the young team.

The Cavs have the worst record in the Eastern Conference with five-time All-Star Kevin Love expressing his frustration at times. But the problems became the most evident when Beilein reportedly used the word “thugs” during a film session with players in January. The coach claimed he meant to say “slugs.”

