It’s Week 10 of Friday Night Touchdown

(WJW) – It’s Week 10 of the high school football season and our FOX 8 crews will be all over Northeast Ohio covering the top games. That means we will have a jam-packed show of Friday Night Touchdown at 11 p.m.

The game voted as the FNTD Game of the Week features the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs travelling that short distance to Finnie Stadium to face the Berea-Midpark Titans. The two teams will vie for a Southwestern Conference title share.

That game will get extended highlights on the show.

The Chardon Hilltoppers are defending champs in Division 3 and they host Eastlake North tonight. Chardon is number one in their region in playoff computer points.

SkyFox will be high above Solon to show you the Comets’ quest to slow down the great passing of Medina quarterback Drew Allar.

Also, we will see Benedictine visiting Nordonia.

The high flying St. Edward Eagles have a tough road test when they visit the always tough Knights of Akron Hoban. That’s at Dowed Field in Akron.

Also in the Rubber City, we will see the Walsh Jesuit Warriors, riding a six-game winning streak, head to the home field of the Fighting Irish of Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.

The Euclid Panthers are hoping to avoid a winless season, but the prospects are pretty tough for them tonight. They will be in Mentor to face coach Matt Gray and the Mentor Cardinals.

That’s a small sampling of the contests on tap on a very cool, but perfect night for high school football.