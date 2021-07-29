Welcome to Cleveland! Cavaliers select Evan Mobley with No. 3 overall pick in NBA Draft

Evan Mobley, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected third overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers selected the next player to join their team.

Center Evan Mobley was the No. 3 pick in the draft and he’s coming to Cleveland.

Mobley is a 20-year-old two-way talent who is just tapping into his potential.

Mobley should fit in well with young Cleveland guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton and give the Cavs a solid foundation to build from.

Shortly before the draft began, the Cavs agreed to acquire veteran point guard Ricky Rubio from Minnesota.

FILE – In this March 11, 2021, file photo, Southern California’s Evan Mobley plays against Utah in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 men’s tournament in Las Vegas. Mobley is the headliner among big men in this year’s NBA draft. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: Evan Mobley poses for photos on the red carpet during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 30: Evan Mobley #4 of the USC Trojans handles the ball against Corey Kispert #24 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the Elite Eight round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Cleveland is sending small forward Taurean Prince, cash and a second-round pick in 2022 for the 30-year-old Rubio.

Mobley stands at 7 feet tall and weighs 215 lbs.

He’s coming to us from the University of Southern California.

