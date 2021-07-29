Welcome to Cleveland! Cavaliers select Evan Mobley with No. 3 overall pick in NBA Draft

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers selected the next player to join their team.
Center Evan Mobley was the No. 3 pick in the draft and he’s coming to Cleveland.
Mobley is a 20-year-old two-way talent who is just tapping into his potential.
Mobley should fit in well with young Cleveland guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton and give the Cavs a solid foundation to build from.
Shortly before the draft began, the Cavs agreed to acquire veteran point guard Ricky Rubio from Minnesota.
Cleveland is sending small forward Taurean Prince, cash and a second-round pick in 2022 for the 30-year-old Rubio.
Mobley stands at 7 feet tall and weighs 215 lbs.
He’s coming to us from the University of Southern California.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.