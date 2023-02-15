Previously aired video above details the roster move before he was officially signed.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s official. He’s back. The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Danny Green.

The team announced Wednesday morning, in a tweet.

President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said Green is set to play for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Green stands at 6’6″ and 215 lbs. He appeared in three games this season with the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded to Houston as part of a three-team deal on Feb. 9 before being waived on Feb. 12, the team says in the press release.

Throughout his 14-year NBA career, Green hit the court for 822 games, starting 709 of those, with Memphis, Philadelphia, L.A. Lakers, Toronto, San Antonio and, yes, Cleveland.

His career averages are 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.03 steals in 25.3 minutes per contest and he shoots .399 from the three-point line. Green sunk at least 100 three-pointers in 11 of his 14 seasons, ranking 14th among active NBA players with his 1,465 career three-pointers, the team says.

Cleveland’s roster now holds 17 players. Green will wear jersey #14 for the Cavaliers.