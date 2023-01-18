BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday officially announced Jim Schwartz will be the team’s new defensive coordinator.

Schwartz, of Baltimore, comes from the Tennessee Titans, where he spent two seasons as a defensive assistant, according to the team. He was also a defensive coordinator for that team, as well as the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

“Jim Schwartz has been an outstanding coach in this league for a very long time, and we are thrilled that he is joining our staff to lead our defense as the defensive coordinator,” head coach Kevin Stefanski is quoted in a news release. “Jim has seen defensive success at each of his coaching stops because he knows how to get the best out of his players and will match scheme to suit strengths. Jim is a passionate leader who believes in teaching fundamentals. We’re excited about the vast experience he brings to our staff to meet the demands it takes to consistently defend the varying offenses in the AFC North and across the National Football League.”

Schwartz was with the Titans for 12 years, starting as a defensive assistant in 1999, the season the team made it to the Super Bowl, according to the release. He was also defensive coordinator from 2001 to 2008, overseeing several Pro Bowl players. The team ranked in the top seven in the league for total defense.

Schwartz is also the former head coach of the Detroit Lions, improving the team’s record from 0-16 before he was hired in 2009 to 10-6 in 2011, taking them to the playoffs.

Schwartz was also defensive coordinator for the Eagles team that beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Schwartz was the first of four candidates to be interviewed for the position. Others included the New England Patriots’ linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores, FOX 8 News reported.

The Browns earlier this month fired former defensive coordinator Joe Woods, after the team finished 7-10 on the season.