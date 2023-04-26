**Related Video Above: Cavs Junkyard Dog Chain visits Fox 8 studio (under heavy security)**

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Donovan Mitchell launched his final post-practice jumper, flashed two thumbs-ups and grabbed a water bottle before slowly walking across the court to a media session ahead of his biggest game since coming to Cleveland.

The All-Star guard sat against a wall.

The Cavs are in the same precarious position.

After one of the worst performances of his playoff career, Mitchell exuded confidence Tuesday that he and his teammates will bounce back at home Wednesday night in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Knicks.

“It’s not over,” he said.

Not yet, and not if Cleveland can take advantage of being back home.

“We’re playing for our season,” Mitchell said, noting his surroundings. “Otherwise we’ll be having the end-of-the-year press conference right here.”

Down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series after dropping two games at ear-splittingly loud Madison Square Garden last weekend, the Cavaliers face the possibility of seeing their successful season end sooner than expected.

They’ve been pushed to the brink of elimination by the Knicks, who have been the tougher, more poised team and are one win from advancing to the second round for the first time since 2013 — and only the second time in 20 years.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell reacts in the final seconds of the second half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks won 102-93. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dunks past New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson in the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Photo by PJ Ziegler

Mitchell’s not considering anything but the here and now. For there to be a Game 6, the Cavs have to win Game 5.

“Doesn’t matter how,” Mitchell said. “If it’s ugly. If it’s pretty, If it’s by one. If it’s by 40. Gotta win the game, by any means necessary.”

Of course, it won’t matter if Mitchell doesn’t shoot better than in Game 4. He scored just 11 points — his third-lowest total in 43 postseason games — on 5-of-18 shooting and finished with six turnovers in a forgettable performance he owned afterward.

Mitchell blamed himself for the loss, something his teammates expected but didn’t endorse.

“They always tell me not to do that,” he said. “But it’s who I am. I’m a leader. These guys have helped support me, and I’ve helped support them. So it’s a no brainer for me to own that. I got to be there at that moment, and I wasn’t.

“But I can’t sit here for the past two days and say, ‘ Oh, man I wasn’t there.’ I got to find a way to be there.”

The odds are stacked against the Cavs, but they have been before.

In league history, only 13 of 271 teams have overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series, and Cleveland is the only one to do it in the NBA Finals, winning it all in 2016.

Coincidentally, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff has also been part of a 3-1 comeback. When he and assistant Greg Buckner were on Kevin McHale’s staff in Houston, the Rockets, despite losing Games 3 and 4 by a combined 58 points, rallied to shock the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2015 Western Conference semifinals.

“This should not be a three-game thought process,” he said. “It’s one basketball game and we’ve proven that we can win one game. All you have to do is the job that’s in front of you. This is just about tomorrow.

“One basketball game. We know we’re capable of winning one basketball game.”

The game-at-a-time mantra has sunk in for Mitchell.

“For us, it’s Game 5,” he said. “I’m not worried about anything after that. It’s Game 5, tomorrow at 7 o’clock and just be ready.”