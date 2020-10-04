‘It is a battle of opportunities’: Browns bring momentum as they face off against Cowboys on FOX 8

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 27: Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Washington Football Team 34-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Momentum can be a dangerous thing when it comes to the game of football. Not only will the Cleveland Browns head to Dallas with momentum, they’ll head to Jerry’s World with a two-game win streak and their first winning record in six years.

“We just come out every day and go to work. That is really what we are built on is just working and winning before we even play the game,” said Browns Tight End Harrison Bryant.

The Browns found success a week ago by playing complementary football and forcing five turnovers. Dallas hasn’t been clean this year when it comes to hanging onto the football; they are near the top of the league in giveaways with six.

“You look at the statistics, I think if you have three turnovers, your win percentage goes up around 80 percent, I believe. That is always the goal as a defense more than anything else, especially when you are trying to get your offense the ball as many chances as possible. It is a battle of opportunities,” said Browns linebacker Malcolm Smith.

This biggest challenge for the Browns will come in the secondary. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott leads the league with over 1100 passing yards in just three games. Prescott has thrown 143 times already this season with a four-headed receiving attack that can be dangerous.

“Dak has been a good player in my opinion. I think him throwing the ball deep yesterday was pretty impressive. He has always been a good player. I think he is in a system now where he can make some more plays and he has even more weapons,” said Smith.

The Browns can be dangerous with their offense as well especially in the run game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Dallas hasn’t faced a team yet this season with the kind of running attack that the Browns bring. Chubb is on pace to rush for 1500 yards this season.

“I believe in our run attack. I believe in that line. I believe later in the game, those guys can lean on people, and then you saw Nick and (RB) Kareem (Hunt) make some plays. It is just something that we felt confident in, and you can’t get discouraged knowing that you are going against some really good fronts in this league,” said Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns haven’t had much luck against Dallas in recent meetings, but perhaps with momentum on their side, that will change on Sunday.

You can watch the Browns take on the Cowboys beginning at 1 p.m. on FOX 8.

