Infant son of Browns WR Ryan Switzer stable after surgery in Boston

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer says his infant son is recovering after undergoing surgery in a Boston hospital.
Switzer tweeted an update Monday following the procedure on his 9-month-old, Christian.
The baby had two severe bleeding episodes and despite a surgery and numerous procedures, doctors had been unable to pinpoint the cause. He was transferred from a hospital in North Carolina last week.
Switzer’s young son had also tested positive for COVID-19.
Switzer said he and his wife, Gabie, have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they’ve received since Christian first got sick.