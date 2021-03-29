Infant son of Browns WR Ryan Switzer stable after surgery in Boston

Ryan Switzer during practice on December 11, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer says his infant son is recovering after undergoing surgery in a Boston hospital.

Switzer tweeted an update Monday following the procedure on his 9-month-old, Christian.

The baby had two severe bleeding episodes and despite a surgery and numerous procedures, doctors had been unable to pinpoint the cause. He was transferred from a hospital in North Carolina last week.

Switzer’s young son had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Switzer said he and his wife, Gabie, have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they’ve received since Christian first got sick.

