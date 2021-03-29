Infant son of Browns WR Ryan Switzer stable after surgery in Boston

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer says his infant son is recovering after undergoing surgery in a Boston hospital.

Switzer tweeted an update Monday following the procedure on his 9-month-old, Christian.

Our sweet baby boy is stable and out of surgery. This nightmare is over with. These wonderful people in Boston fixed our son. He’s going to make a full recovery. Praise God. pic.twitter.com/2utFW578QD — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 29, 2021

The baby had two severe bleeding episodes and despite a surgery and numerous procedures, doctors had been unable to pinpoint the cause. He was transferred from a hospital in North Carolina last week.

Switzer’s young son had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Switzer said he and his wife, Gabie, have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they’ve received since Christian first got sick.