Infant son of Browns WR Ryan Switzer now back in hospital

FILE – In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, then Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer attends practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Switzer said his 9-month-old son is stable after undergoing surgery to stop bleeding. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer says his infant son has been hospitalized again and is undergoing a blood transfusion.

Switzer posted the latest update about Christian, saying he’s having another transfusion after his hemoglobin dropped. Switzer says doctors need to get the boy’s blood count up so he’s stable enough to undergo further testing.

Switzer asked his Twitter followers for prayers.

Christian is currently undergoing another transfusion. His hemoglobin dropped too much overnight. He needs his count back up in order to be stable enough for scans today. We’re asking for prayers that the blood takes to him safely & for a diagnosis today. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 21, 2021

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old father posted a video thanking the public for its overwhelming outpouring of support for Christian, who underwent surgery last week after being hospitalized for bleeding.

Switzer had said doctors still weren’t sure what was causing the bleeding.