Infant son of Browns WR Ryan Switzer now back in hospital

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer says his infant son has been hospitalized again and is undergoing a blood transfusion.
Switzer posted the latest update about Christian, saying he’s having another transfusion after his hemoglobin dropped. Switzer says doctors need to get the boy’s blood count up so he’s stable enough to undergo further testing.
Switzer asked his Twitter followers for prayers.
Earlier this week, the 26-year-old father posted a video thanking the public for its overwhelming outpouring of support for Christian, who underwent surgery last week after being hospitalized for bleeding.
Switzer had said doctors still weren’t sure what was causing the bleeding.