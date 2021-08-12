Indians’ Bieber to throw off mound for first time since injury

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber is scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time since straining his right shoulder in mid-June. Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti says the right-hander is expected to have a bullpen session Friday or Saturday when the Indians are in Detroit. Bieber, who won the AL Cy Young Award last season, said last week he still hoped to pitch this season.

Right-hander Aaron Civale will pitch a simulated game Friday at Class A Lake County. Civale is dealing with a sprained right middle finger.