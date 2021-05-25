Indians’ Zach Plesac injures thumb while ‘aggressively’ taking off shirt

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

DETROIT (WJW) —The Cleveland Indians will be without the services of starting pitcher Zach Plesac for the immediate future.

An X-ray on Monday night confirmed a non-displaced fracture of his right thumb. According to Manager Terry Francona, the injury occurred while “rather aggressively taking off his undershirt” following his early exit from his start Sunday against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.

Francona said he caught his thumb against his chair while taking off the shirt.

Plesac will see Dr. Graham on Wednesday in Toledo. The Indians are planning a bullpen game tomorrow vs. the Detroit Tigers.