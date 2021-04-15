Indians, White Sox benches clear after shoving match during game

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 15: Benches and bullpens for the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Indians converge at second base during a 1st inning arguement at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox series has had a little bit of everything this week.

Shane Bieber had a dominant performance on Tuesday night. There was a near perfect game on Wednesday which ended up becoming a no-hitter, the 20th in White Sox franchise history and Thursday saw both teams benches clear after a dust-up at second base.

Benches cleared. Adam Eaton pushed off the bag by Andrés Giménez pic.twitter.com/xyvINTt5Yq — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 15, 2021

Here’s what happened: Adam Eaton singled to right field off Aaron Civale, the Indians tried to make an out at third, Eaton tried to get to second on the throw to third, Andres Gimenez tags out a sliding Eaton for the out.

Eaton wasn’t happy with the way he was tagged and kept away from the bag, he gets up and pushes Gimenez, Cesar Hernandez comes in to defend Gimenez, and that is when the benches cleared.

Eaton later went up and apologized for pushing Gimenez. Nobody was ejected as a result of the play, Eaton was ruled out at second base.