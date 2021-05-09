Indians versus Reds Mother’s Day game postponed due to rain

**Check out the Northeast Ohio Mother’s Day forecast in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After losing one and winning one, the Cleveland Indians won’t get to determine who wins the series against the Cincinnati Reds today due to crummy weather.

The team announced a postponement of Sunday’s afternoon matchup because of rain and has already made plans to make up the game come Aug. 9.

Welllll, it's raining.



Today's game is postponed and made up on August 9 with a TBD first pitch time. This means you can put all your attention towards your amazing mother all day long!



Fans with tickets to today's game can attend the game on August 9.https://t.co/EcqHvfwcWT pic.twitter.com/pisN9n45Lt — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 9, 2021

Anyone who has tickets for today’s game can automatically use them for the makeup date.

Those who wish to receive a ticket credit, which can be used for any regular season game this year, should call 216-420-HITS.