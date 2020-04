CLEVELAND (WJW)– A world without sports is making some people pretty stir crazy.

The folks who run the Cleveland Indians social media account clearly miss logging Carlos Santana homeruns, Mike Clevinger strikouts and Jose Ramirez losing his helmet.

They posted a video on Monday that pays homage to the Tom Hanks movie “Castaway.” Instead of a painted volleyball as the companion Wilson, they used a baseball. It appears to be in a bathtub with audio from the film playing.

We, over here, have officially lost it. pic.twitter.com/Bau6R1hOTv — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 6, 2020