Indians trade pitcher Adam Plutko to Orioles for player or cash

Cleveland Indians pitcher Adam Plutko throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians have traded right-hander Adam Plutko to the Baltimore Orioles, a move that brings some clarity to Cleveland’s bullpen situation.

The Indians will get a player to be named or cash in return for Plutko, who was out of minor league options and seemed to be destined for a role in long relief this season.

Plutko’s departure seems to point to Logan Allen, Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill all making the Indians’ opening-day roster.

Allen has had an impressive camp and likely will join the rotation with Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale.