Indians trade Mike Freeman to Reds; Shane Bieber to start opener

Cleveland Indians third baseman Mike Freeman, right, throws to first base for the out on a ground ball hit by Texas Rangers’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have traded utility infielder Mike Freeman to the Cincinnati Reds for cash.

Manager Terry Francona announced the deal from the team’s year-round training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, shortly after he said reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber will start the opener at Detroit on April 1.

That’s hardly a surprise as Bieber led the majors in wins, ERA and strikeouts in 2020.

The Indians also optioned Noal Jones, Jean Carlos Mejia, Eli Morgan, Scott Moss and Carlos Vargas to the Columbus Clippers. Kyle Rowdy and Billy Hamilton were reassigned to the minor league depth camp.