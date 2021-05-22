Indians top Twins 5-3 with two-run homer in 10th inning

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over Minnesota that dropped the Twins to 0-8 in extra-inning games this season.

Hernández’s first career game-ending home run led off the 10th and sliced over the right-field wall to score Austin Hedges, who started at second base under pandemic rules.

Colomé also gave up Jordan Luplow’s leadoff homer in the 10th inning of a 5-3 loss at Cleveland on April 26.

James Karinchak got four outs, finishing a 4 2/3-inning hitless, scoreless performance by the Indians bullpen behind AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber.

