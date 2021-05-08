Indians swing back, smash Reds 9-2

Cleveland Indians’ Cesar Hernandez watches his three-run triple next to Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández hit a three-run triple, José Ramírez drove in two runs and Aaron Civale pitched seven solid innings as the Cleveland Indians swung back after being no-hit for the second time in 24 days by beating the Cincinnati Reds 9-2.

The Indians became the 18th team to be no-hit twice in the same season Friday as Wade Miley shut them down for the majors’ fourth no-no in 2021.

There would be no more history as the Indians scored six times off Luis Castillo, who was also hurt by the Reds making two errors. Civale improved to 5-0.