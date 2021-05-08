Indians swing back, smash Reds 9-2

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Indians’ Cesar Hernandez watches his three-run triple next to Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández hit a three-run triple, José Ramírez drove in two runs and Aaron Civale pitched seven solid innings as the Cleveland Indians swung back after being no-hit for the second time in 24 days by beating the Cincinnati Reds 9-2.

The Indians became the 18th team to be no-hit twice in the same season Friday as Wade Miley shut them down for the majors’ fourth no-no in 2021.

There would be no more history as the Indians scored six times off Luis Castillo, who was also hurt by the Reds making two errors. Civale improved to 5-0.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral