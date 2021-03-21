Indians send struggling outfielder Óscar Mercado to minors

Oscar Mercado #35 of the Cleveland Indians makes a running catch on a fly ball hit by AJ Pollock #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning of a spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 12, 2021 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians center fielder Óscar Mercado has been optioned to the minor leagues, continuing his slide after a promising rookie season.

Mercado seemed to be the favorite to win the starting job in spring camp. But the 26-year-old has continued to struggle at the plate and the Indians want him to get some extra work with Triple-A Columbus.

Mercado’s batting averaged plummeted to .128 in 36 games last season after he hit .269 with 15 homers and 54 RBIs in 115 games as a rookie in 2019.

Indians manager Terry Francona made it clear the team has not given up on Mercado.