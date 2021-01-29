Indians re-sign 2B Hernández to $5 million contract for ’21

FILE – Cleveland Indians’ Cesar Hernandez watches his ball after hitting an RBI-single in the fifth inning in a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cleveland, in this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, file photo. Free agent second baseman César Hernández has agreed to return to the Cleveland Indians on a 1-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have re-signed free-agent second baseman César Hernández for the 2021 season.

Hernández’s deal will pay him $5 million this season and includes a club option for 2022.

We have re-signed Gold Glove 2B Cesar Hernandez to a 1-year contract with a club option for 2022.



Welcome back. Welcome back. Welcome back. pic.twitter.com/uP1qWkLAsP — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 29, 2021

The 30-year-old led the American League with 20 doubles last season, his first with Cleveland after seven in Philadelphia. He batted .283 with three homers, 20 RBIs and 35 runs in 58 games.

Defensively, he helped give Cleveland one of baseball’s best middle infields.

Now, the Indians will count on him to bring stability after the club traded All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets earlier this month.