Indians re-sign 2B Hernández to $5 million contract for ’21

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have re-signed free-agent second baseman César Hernández for the 2021 season.
Hernández’s deal will pay him $5 million this season and includes a club option for 2022.
The 30-year-old led the American League with 20 doubles last season, his first with Cleveland after seven in Philadelphia. He batted .283 with three homers, 20 RBIs and 35 runs in 58 games.
Defensively, he helped give Cleveland one of baseball’s best middle infields.
Now, the Indians will count on him to bring stability after the club traded All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets earlier this month.