Indians-Rays postponed on Tuesday for Tropical Storm Elsa

Starting pitcher Zack Greinke #21 of the Houston Astros throws out Roberto Pérez #55 of the Cleveland Indians at first on a sacrifice bunt during fifth inning at Progressive Field on July 04, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The game between the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of the path of Tropical Storm Elsa and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

The Rays and Major League Baseball announced the adjusted schedule about two hours before the start of the three-game series Monday night at Tropicana Field.

The traditional single-admission doubleheader will start at 12:10 p.m., with Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.