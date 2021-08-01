Indians rally over White Sox in home run-packed game, win 12-11

Cleveland Indians’ Yu Chang watches his two-run triple during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Cleveland Indians’ Amed Rosario rounds third base before scoring on a Franmil Reyes double during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Cleveland Indians closing pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) celebrates with first baseman Yu Chang after the Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 12-11 in a baseball game Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox rookie Seby Zavala hit the first three home runs of his career, including a grand slam, but the Cleveland Indians rallied to beat Chicago 12-11.

Austin Hedges, Owen Miller and Amed Rosario homered to help Cleveland overcome a five-run deficit.

Zavala became the first player in big league history to hit his first three career home runs in the same game, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The 27-year-old catcher played his 18th game in the majors. Batting ninth, Zavala hit a solo homer in the third, a grand slam in the fourth and a solo drive in the seventh. With a chance to become the 19th player to hit a record-tying four homers in a game, Zavala singled in the eighth.