Indians rally over White Sox in home run-packed game, win 12-11

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Cleveland Indians’ Yu Chang watches his two-run triple during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Cleveland Indians’ Amed Rosario rounds third base before scoring on a Franmil Reyes double during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Cleveland Indians closing pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) celebrates with first baseman Yu Chang after the Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 12-11 in a baseball game Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox rookie Seby Zavala hit the first three home runs of his career, including a grand slam, but the Cleveland Indians rallied to beat Chicago 12-11.

Austin Hedges, Owen Miller and Amed Rosario homered to help Cleveland overcome a five-run deficit.

Zavala became the first player in big league history to hit his first three career home runs in the same game, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The 27-year-old catcher played his 18th game in the majors. Batting ninth, Zavala hit a solo homer in the third, a grand slam in the fourth and a solo drive in the seventh. With a chance to become the 19th player to hit a record-tying four homers in a game, Zavala singled in the eighth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral