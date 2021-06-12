Indians rally in 9th, top Mariners on throwing error in 10th

Cleveland Indians’ Rene Rivera hits a two-run double in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland Indians’ rally for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald, who threw high and wide of the plate.

Catcher Tom Murphy jumped to grab the errant throw, but Hernández slid home with the game-winning run.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi delivers in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians’ Cesar Hernandez bobbles the ball in the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Ty France was safe at first base. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians’ Eddie Rosario catches a ball hit by Seattle Mariners’ Taylor Trammell in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Trammell was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians’ Cesar Hernandez, left, scores as Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy is late on the tag in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians’ Harold Ramirez is mobbed by teammates after they defeated the Seattle Mariners in 10 innings in a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians’ Harold Ramirez watches after hitting against the Seattle Mariners in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Ramirez reached first base on a fielder’s choice and Cesar Hernandez scored. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland trailed 4-0 after seven and scored three runs in the ninth against closer Rafael Montero.

Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi had limited the Indians to three singles over the first seven innings.