Indians rally for 3-2 win, end 11-game losing skid to Rays

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bobby Bradley’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning capped Cleveland’s comeback and sent the Indians to a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay, ending the Indians’ losing streak against the Rays at 11 games.
The Indians were on the verge of dropping under .500 for the first time since May 1.
Today’s win put team manager Terry Francona into sole possession of 2nd all-time in managerial wins in franchise history, just 6 wins shy of Lou Boudreau’s 1st place record.
They managed just one run in seven innings against Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarbrough before rallying in the eighth off reliever Matt Wisler.
Nelson Cruz hit his second homer in three games for Tampa Bay.