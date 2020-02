GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WJW)– A few Cleveland Indians players aren’t spending their free time at spring training relaxing by the pool. Instead, they’re perfecting their trick shots.

Minor league pitcher Ethan Hankins posted video on Wednesday of their efforts. The guys pass a basketball over the pool and from balcony to balcony. It ends with them making the shot from a few floors up.

Alright, guys, now get back to baseball.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here