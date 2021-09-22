Indians postpone game against Royals due to stormy weather

CLEVELAND (WJW) — To the surprise of exactly no fans, the Cleveland Indians are postponing their game tonight against the Kansas City Royals due to stormy weather.

The team officially announced the Wednesday game against the Royals is rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 27.

Today's game against the Royals has been postponed and will be rescheduled for Monday, September 27 at 1:10PM.



The attending patron of today's contest will be given the option to exchange into any of the remaining home games if they are unable to attend the Monday make-up game. pic.twitter.com/ufe8ti8DAY — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 22, 2021

Those with tickets for today’s game can use them for other home Indians games by heading to the Indians website right here. Tickets must be exchanged by Sept. 26, the team said.

The two teams played a doubleheader on Monday, due to a another game being postponed by weather earlier this season.

The Indians final home game of the season was set to be Sunday, Sept. 26, but now, due to this weather, that is changing.