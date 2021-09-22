Indians postpone game against Royals due to stormy weather

CLEVELAND (WJW) — To the surprise of exactly no fans, the Cleveland Indians are postponing their game tonight against the Kansas City Royals due to stormy weather.
The team officially announced the Wednesday game against the Royals is rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 27.
Those with tickets for today’s game can use them for other home Indians games by heading to the Indians website right here. Tickets must be exchanged by Sept. 26, the team said.
The two teams played a doubleheader on Monday, due to a another game being postponed by weather earlier this season.
The Indians final home game of the season was set to be Sunday, Sept. 26, but now, due to this weather, that is changing.