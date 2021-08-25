Indians place pitcher Triston McKenzie on IL with shoulder fatigue

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of shoulder fatigue.

The 24-year-old rookie dominated in his last two starts. He allowed one run and three hits while striking out 19 in 15 innings in wins over Detroit and the Los Angeles Angels.

He retired the first 23 hitters against the Tigers before allowing a two-out single in the eighth. McKenzie struck out Shohei Ohtani three times Saturday and held the Angels to two hits in seven innings.

Left-hander Logan Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take McKenzie’s place on the roster.