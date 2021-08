BALTIMORE, MD – JUNE 29: Bobby Bradley #40 of the Cleveland Indians tags out Anthony Santander #25 of the Baltimore Orioles on hit ball in the second inning during a baseball game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians first baseman Bobby Bradley has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left knee.

Bradley has 11 homers and 25 RBIs in 46 games.

He was injured sliding into the plate on Friday.

Cleveland recalled left-handed reliever Francisco Perez from Triple-A Columbus.