Indians pitcher Shane Bieber reportedly out at least 2 weeks with shoulder strain

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians already stressed starting rotation was dealt a big blow Monday when the team announced Shane Bieber will be placed on the injured list.

The Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner has a strained shoulder and will not be throwing a baseball for two weeks to allow the shoulder to recover. His fastball lost a little velocity on Sunday when he gave up two homers and five runs in a loss to the Mariners.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The loss of Bieber means, Aaron Civale is the lone guy from the starting rotation to still be in the mix. Zach Plesac, part of the top three in the rotation has an injured thumb, and is progressing in his rehab.

Also today, the Indians recalled Kyle Nelson from AAA.