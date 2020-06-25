Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase to be suspended for full season

Emmanuel Clase #43 of the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians right-hand pitcher Emmanuel Clase will be suspended for the entire 2020 season.

The league suspended Clase for 80 games for performance enhancing drugs while baseball was on hiatus. With the shorter schedule, the extra games will not carry over to the 2021 season, MLB reporter Anthony Castrovince said on Thursday.

Indians RHP Emmanuel Clase was suspended 80 games for PEDs while MLB was shuttered.



With 60-gm schedule, suspension is now shorter in games but larger in % of season. Won't carry into '21* but will last all of '20.



*Unclear what happens if COVID-19 cuts '20 season even shorter. — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) June 25, 2020

The Tribe acquired Clase and center fielder Delino DeShields Jr. in a deal with the Rangers that sent two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to Texas.

This week, MLB issued a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or July 24 to play in empty ballparks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Players will report for training by July 1.

Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games vs. each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league. Extra innings will start with a runner on second base and the number of playoff teams will remain at 10.