Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase out for 8 to 12 weeks

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WJW)-- Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase will miss eight to 12 weeks because of an injury to his upper back.

The right hander experienced discomfort to his upper arm after a bullpen session at spring training last week, the club said on Thursday. An MRI and exam revealed a moderate strain to his teres major muscle.

Clase will be evaluated weekly.

The Tribe acquired Clase and center fielder Delino DeShields Jr. in a deal with the Rangers that sent Corey Kluber to Texas.

