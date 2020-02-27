Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase out for 8 to 12 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WJW)-- Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase will miss eight to 12 weeks because of an injury to his upper back.

The right hander experienced discomfort to his upper arm after a bullpen session at spring training last week, the club said on Thursday. An MRI and exam revealed a moderate strain to his teres major muscle.

Clase will be evaluated weekly.

The Tribe acquired Clase and center fielder Delino DeShields Jr. in a deal with the Rangers that sent Corey Kluber to Texas.

