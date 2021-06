Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale will miss several weeks of games due to a finger injury. This comes after he exited Monday night’s game in the fifth inning.

According to the team, Civale underwent an MRI and was examined by a doctor in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Officials say he was diagnosed with a sprain on his right middle finger.

He will be shut down from throwing for one to two weeks and is expected to miss four to five weeks of game activity.