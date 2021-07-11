Indians pick pitcher Gavin Williams in 1st round of 2021 MLB Draft

East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians today announced the selection of RHP Gavin Williams with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The 238-pound, 21-year-old, has pitched in parts of four seasons for the East Carolina Pirates, going 11-5 with a 2.65 ERA across 53 collegiate games.

Williams spent the bulk of his 2021 senior season in the Pirates rotation, finishing 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA earning placement on six different All-America teams.

He was also selected as a finalist for both the Dick Howser and Golden Spikes Awards.

Williams was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the 2017 June draft (30th round) out of Cape Fear High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina where he was a four-year letter winner.

He is expected to graduate this summer with a degree in criminal justice.