Indians part ways with Tyler Naquin, Delino DeShields

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians did not tender 2021 contracts to outfielders Tyler Naquin and Delino DeShields, the club announced on Wednesday. They also did not tender pitcher Jefry Rodriguez.
All three became free agents.
The Tribe drafted Naquin in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft and he made the Opening Day roster in 2016. That season, he earned a special place in Tribe fans’ hearts with his iconic walkoff, in-side-the-park home run against the Blue Jays.
Since then, the outfielder has dealt with injuries. Naquin batted .218 with 20 RBIs this season.
The Indians acquired DeShields Jr. in the trade that sent Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to the Rangers. He had 27 hits, no home runs and seven RBIs during the shortened season with the Tribe.
