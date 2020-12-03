Indians part ways with Tyler Naquin, Delino DeShields

Tyler Naquin #30 of the Cleveland Indians reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on August 24, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Twins defeated the Indians 3-2. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians did not tender 2021 contracts to outfielders Tyler Naquin and Delino DeShields, the club announced on Wednesday. They also did not tender pitcher Jefry Rodriguez.

All three became free agents.

The Tribe drafted Naquin in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft and he made the Opening Day roster in 2016. That season, he earned a special place in Tribe fans’ hearts with his iconic walkoff, in-side-the-park home run against the Blue Jays.

Since then, the outfielder has dealt with injuries. Naquin batted .218 with 20 RBIs this season.

Tyler Naquin #30 of the Cleveland Indians hits a walk-off inside-the-park home run to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field on August 19, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Blue Jays 3-2. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Indians acquired DeShields Jr. in the trade that sent Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to the Rangers. He had 27 hits, no home runs and seven RBIs during the shortened season with the Tribe.

Delino DeShields #0 of the Cleveland Indians looks on during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: