Indians owner plans meetings with Native American leaders over name

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan said the organization is planning conversations with Native American and local civic leaders about the team name.

The Cleveland baseball club, which has been called the Indians for 105 years, has long been under fire for its name and use of the Native American caricature Chief Wahoo. While Chief Wahoo was mostly phased out over recent years, there is mounting pressure to change the name amid widespread calls for social justice.

Earlier this week, Dolan met with manager Terry Francona and Cleveland players to discuss a potential name change. The Tribe skipper called the meeting “honest,” and said players expressed themselves in a respectful and mature manner.

“Our players care about the organization and feel strongly about social justice and racial equality. I support their interest in using their platform to unite our city and our nation through their actions,” Dolan said in a news release on Thursday. “As I explained to our players, I am invested in engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to help determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

“We feel a real sense of urgency to discuss these perspectives with key stakeholders while also taking the time needed to ensure those conversations are inclusive and meaningful.”

Dolan said the organization will continue to provide updates on the topic.

The Cleveland Indians open their 2020 season on Friday against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: