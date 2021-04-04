Indians overcome Detroit’s 1st-pitch home run, beat Tigers 9-3

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning, and the Cleveland Indians overcame a home run by Akil Baddoo on the first pitch of his major league career to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3.

Cleveland avoided a season-opening sweep in Detroit after falling behind 3-1 in the third inning.

Cleveland Indians’ Yu Chang runs for a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers’ Akil Baddoo reacts at home plate after his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Cleveland Indians’ Jordan Luplow flips his bat towards the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Cleveland Indians’ Jordan Luplow, right, is greeted by Yu Chang after they both scored on Luplow’s two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Yu Chang put the Indians up 4-3 with a two-run single off Daniel Norris (0-1) in the seventh, and Luplow added his home run one out later.

Franmil Reyes and Austin Hedges also homered for Cleveland.