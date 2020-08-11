Indians: Mike Clevinger told to quarantine after violating team COVID-19 protocol

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians have confirmed that pitcher Mike Clevinger also violated team coronavirus protocol while in Chicago this weekend.

Clevinger reportedly went out Saturday with fellow pitcher Zach Plesac, whom the team sent back to Cleveland before Sunday’s game to combat the risk of a possible outbreak. At the time, it was not reported that any other players had been involved.

Plesac issued an apology to his teammates and the Cleveland organization for his “poor choice.”

“I understand that in these times of uncertainty, I need to be more vigilant and responsible and I am determined to earn my teammates’ forgiveness and get back to work,” he said.

Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac on breaking coronavirus protocol: ‘I made a poor choice’

The team issued the following statement regarding Clevinger:

“Today the organization learned that RHP Mike Clevinger violated team protocols on the club’s recent road trip to Chicago. He has been instructed to quarantine and will undergo subsequent testing while away from the team. RHP Adam Plutko will start in his place on Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs. The Cleveland Indians will continue to keep the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members as our top priority.”

