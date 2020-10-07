Live blog: Indians manager Terry Francona speaks to media

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Terry Francona will speak to members of the media during a video call at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The Cleveland Indians manager missed the latter part of the coronavirus-shortened season for gastrointestinal issues and other complications. The 61-year-old also underwent surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.

The Indians season ended last week with back-to-back losses to the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series.

The season had other bright spots, including the pitching performances from Shane Bieber, who was voted MLB Pitcher of the Year by Baseball Digest and is the favorite to the win the AL Cy Young.

