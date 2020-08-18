Indians manager Terry Francona to miss series in Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, club general manager Michael Chernoff said during a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday.

Francona, 61, has a medical procedure scheduled this week and Sandy Alomar Jr. will manage in his place. The club expects the manager to rejoin the Tribe in Detroit on Friday.

Francona missed eight games while dealing with lingering gastrointestinal issues. He was in the dugout for the two-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

In other Tribe news, catcher Sandy Leon left the team for a family emergency and will be out for at least three days. Outfielder Greg Allen was called up to fill his roster spot. Catcher Roberto Perez was also activated on Tuesday.

