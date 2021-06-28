Indians make moves to deal with Naylor, pitching injuries

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians made several roster moves on Monday as they deal with the recent injury to outfield Josh Naylor and the beat-up pitching staff.

Naylor, who suffered a fracture and dislocated ankle in a collision on Sunday, was put on the 10-day injured list. He will meet with a specialist at the Cleveland Clinic for evaluation and a timetable on possible surgery.

Manager Terry Francona praised Naylor’s attitude and willingness to learn as a young player.

“He’s got a big heart,” Francona said. “I’m really hopeful that going through this, that will be what gets him to the finish line and you know, being back and being a good player, is that attitude.”

The Tribe also recalled outfield Oscar Mercado and left-handed pitcher Logan Allen from Columbus. Allen will be in the bullpen Monday night, but they hope they don’t need him so he can start on Thursday, according to Francona.

“With the way our pitching’s been, we’ve asked guys to be a little flexible,” he said.

There is some good news. Designated hitter Franmil Reyes will play this week in Akron and could be activated for the Indians on Saturday. Francona said they are not going to rush him even though there is a need.

Catcher Roberto Perez is also set to play for the Rubber Ducks this week.