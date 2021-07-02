Indians’ Josh Naylor has surgery for leg fractures

(Watch Ernie Clement’s interview after his collision with Josh Naylor in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor had surgery Friday for multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments.

Naylor was injured during an outfield collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during a game Sunday at Minnesota.

Cleveland Indians’ Josh Naylor (22) lies on the ground with a member from the Indians medical staff after colliding with teammate Ernie Clement to catch a ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

In other injury news, designated hitter Franmil Reyes was activated Friday after being out with a strained oblique. He was in the lineup and batting fourth against Houston.

José Ramírez was a late scratch because of a sore left elbow and Eddie Rosario was out with right abdominal tightness.

The Indians are still without their top three starting pitchers: Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac.