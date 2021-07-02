Indians’ Josh Naylor has surgery for leg fractures

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Watch Ernie Clement’s interview after his collision with Josh Naylor in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor had surgery Friday for multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments.

Naylor was injured during an outfield collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during a game Sunday at Minnesota.

Cleveland Indians’ Josh Naylor (22) lies on the ground with a member from the Indians medical staff after colliding with teammate Ernie Clement to catch a ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

In other injury news, designated hitter Franmil Reyes was activated Friday after being out with a strained oblique. He was in the lineup and batting fourth against Houston.

José Ramírez was a late scratch because of a sore left elbow and Eddie Rosario was out with right abdominal tightness.

The Indians are still without their top three starting pitchers: Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral