Indians Jose Ramirez finishes second in AL MVP voting

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez was the runner-up for the American League MVP award.

Veteran Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu took home the title, while Tribe pitcher Shane Bieber, who was the unanimous choice for the AL Cy Young on Wednesday, finished fourth in the vote.

Ramirez has three MVP top-three finishes since 2017, which is the most in the MLB over a four-year span. It’s also the highest finish for a Cleveland Indians player since Albert Belle in 1995. He’s the fourth MVP runner-up in Tribe history, putting him in the record books with the likes of Bob Feller and Larry Doby.

Ramirez, 28, batted .292 season with 45 runs, 16 doubles, one triple and 17 home runs during this coronavirus-shortened season. His fWAR of 3.4 finished tied for first in MLB.

Jose’s bat really got hot in September with 24 RBIs over the final 23 games.

