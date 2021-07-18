Indians homer twice off All-Star Bassitt, beat Athletics 4-2

Cleveland Indians’ Daniel Johnson points to the crowd after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — It’s a “W” for the Cleveland Indians today!

Bradley Zimmer had three hits including a home run on All-Star Chris Bassitt’s first pitch, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2.

Daniel Johnson, who grew up about 30 minutes north of the Coliseum and had a group of family and friends in attendance, connected for his first career home run and made a sparkling defensive play to help the Indians win their fifth in six games.

Zach Plesac pitched six strong innings to win in his second start since breaking his right thumb while taking off his jersey in late May.