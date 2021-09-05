Indians homer in 19th straight game, beating Red Sox 11-5

Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes (32) celebrates his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Red Sox’s Kutter Crawford walks off the field after being relieved during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Cleveland Indians’ Amed Rosario throws to first base on a groundout by Boston Red Sox’s Kevin Plawecki during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered over the Green Monster to spark a three-run third inning — Cleveland’s franchise-record tying 19th straight game with a home run — and the Indians salvaged the finale of the series with an 11-5 victory over the COVID-impacted Boston Red Sox.

Reyes added a two-run double and went 4 for 4, and Bradley Zimmer had a two-run single for the Indians, who matched their single-season record streak of homering in consecutive games, set in May of 2000.

The Red Sox scratched scheduled starter Nick Pivetta before the game, placing him on the COVID-19-related injured list.

About 30 minutes before the first pitch, they added infielder/outfielder Danny Santana to the list, giving them 11 players, six position and five pitchers, in the last 10 days.