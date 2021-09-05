Indians homer in 19th straight game, beating Red Sox 11-5

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes (32) celebrates his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Boston Red Sox’s Kutter Crawford walks off the field after being relieved during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Cleveland Indians’ Amed Rosario throws to first base on a groundout by Boston Red Sox’s Kevin Plawecki during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered over the Green Monster to spark a three-run third inning — Cleveland’s franchise-record tying 19th straight game with a home run — and the Indians salvaged the finale of the series with an 11-5 victory over the COVID-impacted Boston Red Sox.

Reyes added a two-run double and went 4 for 4, and Bradley Zimmer had a two-run single for the Indians, who matched their single-season record streak of homering in consecutive games, set in May of 2000.

The Red Sox scratched scheduled starter Nick Pivetta before the game, placing him on the COVID-19-related injured list.

About 30 minutes before the first pitch, they added infielder/outfielder Danny Santana to the list, giving them 11 players, six position and five pitchers, in the last 10 days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral