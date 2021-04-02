Indians home opener activities include tributes to Joe Tait and Michael Stanley

The Cleveland Indians logo is seen at the team’s Progressive Field stadium on December 16, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland baseball team announced they will be dropping the “Indians” from the team name after the 2021 season. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians will celebrate several local icons during festivities for their home opener on Monday.

The first pitch is at 4:10 p.m. for the game against Kansas City at Progressive Field. Gates open at 3:10 p.m.

Tribe drummer John Adams, who has not missed a home opener in 48 years, is dealing with health issues and will not be able to attend. Akron native and member of the Grammy-winning band the Black Keys Patrick Carney will fill in for Adams in the bleachers for the day.

“When I found out that John Adams wouldn’t be able to make Opening Day in Cleveland for the first time in almost fifty years, I reached out to the team,” Carney said in a news release on Friday. “I share John’s love of baseball and the Cleveland Indians franchise and drumming for him during the home opener when he can’t physically be there feels like a meaningful way to show John the love and respect he deserves. I want to be there for John.”

FILE – In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual centerfield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game between the Indians and the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland. Adams, who will miss his first home opener since 1955 on Friday due to the coronavirus, has been keeping the beat for the Indians since 1973. AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

Retired police Sgt. Kennedy Jones will perform the national anthem and God Bless America, Adlai E. Stevenson School para professional Bonita Horton will throw the first pitch, 10-year-old Emma Shishebor who collects donations for Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center will yell “Play ball” and the 112th Fighter Squadron of the Ohio National Guard will do a flyover.

There will be a moment of silence for legendary Cleveland broadcaster Joe Tait, who died March 10, and a video presentation for local musician Michael Stanley, who died on March 5.

A pregame ceremony will celebrate Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, Gold Glove winners Cesar Hernandez and Roberto Perez, and Silver Slugger winner Jose Ramirez.