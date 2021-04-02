Indians home opener activities include tributes to Joe Tait and Michael Stanley

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians will celebrate several local icons during festivities for their home opener on Monday.
The first pitch is at 4:10 p.m. for the game against Kansas City at Progressive Field. Gates open at 3:10 p.m.
Tribe drummer John Adams, who has not missed a home opener in 48 years, is dealing with health issues and will not be able to attend. Akron native and member of the Grammy-winning band the Black Keys Patrick Carney will fill in for Adams in the bleachers for the day.
“When I found out that John Adams wouldn’t be able to make Opening Day in Cleveland for the first time in almost fifty years, I reached out to the team,” Carney said in a news release on Friday. “I share John’s love of baseball and the Cleveland Indians franchise and drumming for him during the home opener when he can’t physically be there feels like a meaningful way to show John the love and respect he deserves. I want to be there for John.”
Retired police Sgt. Kennedy Jones will perform the national anthem and God Bless America, Adlai E. Stevenson School para professional Bonita Horton will throw the first pitch, 10-year-old Emma Shishebor who collects donations for Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center will yell “Play ball” and the 112th Fighter Squadron of the Ohio National Guard will do a flyover.
There will be a moment of silence for legendary Cleveland broadcaster Joe Tait, who died March 10, and a video presentation for local musician Michael Stanley, who died on March 5.
A pregame ceremony will celebrate Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, Gold Glove winners Cesar Hernandez and Roberto Perez, and Silver Slugger winner Jose Ramirez.