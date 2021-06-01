Indians hold off White Sox for 6-5 win

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Indians’ Austin Hedges watches his ball after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — AL MVP Jose Abreu grounded out with the bases loaded to blunt a ninth-inning rally against Cleveland closer James Karinchak, giving Shane Bieber and the Indians a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Bieber allowed two earned runs in seven innings, striking out seven to beat the AL Central-leading White Sox for the second time this season.

Down 6-3, Chicago rallied in the ninth. Zack Collins and Nick Madrigal hit RBI singles off Karinchak and a walk loaded the bases for Abreu, who grounded out to shortstop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral