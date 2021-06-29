Indians game rescheduled for doubleheader because of weather

Sports

Fans wait during a rain delay before the start of the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Indians game at Progressive Field on June 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday night was postponed because of inclement weather.

It was rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday with the first game starting at 4:10 p.m. Gates open at 3:10 p.m. Only fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game can attend.

Those with tickets to Tuesday’s game can exchange them for one of 18 games. Season ticket holders and single-game ticket buyers can exchange them online. Fans with District tickets and those who bought tickets at the Progressive Field box office must call 216-420-HITS.

If fans want to exchange for Wednesday’s traditional doubleheader, they must do so by 3 p.m., the team said.

